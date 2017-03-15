版本:
BRIEF-TCP announces withdrawal of appeal of NYSE delisting

March 16 Tcp International Holdings Ltd

* Tcp announces withdrawal of appeal of NYSE delisting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
