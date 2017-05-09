BRIEF-TCP Capital Q2 loss per share $0.01

May 9 TCP Capital Corp:

* TCP Capital Corp. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results including net investment income of $0.38 per share; second quarter dividend of $0.36 per share

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TCP - net investment income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 was $19.9 million, or $0.38 per share on a diluted basis

* TCP - net asset value per share at march 31, 2017 increased to $14.92 from $14.91 at december 31, 2016