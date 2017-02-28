版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-TCP Capital Q4 loss per share $0.21

Feb 28 TCP Capital Corp:

* TCP Capital Corp announces 2016 financial results; board declares first quarter dividend of $0.36 per share

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TCP Capital Corp - expect to continue to invest in senior secured loans, bonds and subordinated debt, as well as select equity investments

* TCP Capital Corp - board of directors re-approved stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in aggregate of common stock

* TCP Capital Corp - no stock repurchases during three months ended December 31, 2016

* TCP Capital Corp - net investment income before taxes and a one-time expense for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $0.39 per share on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐