BRIEF-TCP Capital Q4 loss per share $0.21

Feb 28 TCP Capital Corp:

* TCP Capital Corp announces 2016 financial results; board declares first quarter dividend of $0.36 per share

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TCP Capital Corp - expect to continue to invest in senior secured loans, bonds and subordinated debt, as well as select equity investments

* TCP Capital Corp - board of directors re-approved stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in aggregate of common stock

* TCP Capital Corp - no stock repurchases during three months ended December 31, 2016

* TCP Capital Corp - net investment income before taxes and a one-time expense for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $0.39 per share on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: