BRIEF-TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 mln senior notes offering

April 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 million senior notes offering

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of $800 million of company's senior notes due 2027

* TD Ameritrade Holding-notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.300 percent, payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning Oct. 1, 2017

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - notes will mature on Apr. 1, 2027