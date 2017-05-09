BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics for April 2017

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:
* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics
* April average of 502,000 client trades per day, up 7 percent from April 2016; flat from March 2017
* $858 billion in total client assets as of April 30, 2017, up 19 percent from April 2016; up 1 percent from March 2017
* April 2017 average fee-based balances of $186.2 billion, up 15 percent from April 2016 and up 1 percent from March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.