BRIEF-TDS reports Q4 loss per share $0.05

Feb 24 Telephone And Data Systems Inc

* TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $1.278 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says provides 2017 guidance

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees U.S. Cellular FY adjusted EBITDA $650-$800 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures for U.S. Cellular approx $500 million

* Sees 2017 U.S. Cellular total operating revenues $3,800 million - $4,000 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures for TDS Telecom of about $225 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees 2017 TDS Telecom operating revenues $1,200 million - $1,250 million