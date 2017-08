July 31 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd:

* TE Connectivity announces pricing of $500 million senior notes offering

* Unit TYCO Electronics Group SA priced offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.450 pct senior notes due 2024

* Unit TYCO Electronics Group priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125 pct senior notes due 2027