BRIEF-Team Inc reports Q4 loss per share of $0.32

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Team Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Q4 revenue $319.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Until we begin to see a sustained pattern of market normalization, we will continue to withhold earnings guidance for 2017"
* "In spite of soft demand in 2016, we continue to be optimistic that end markets will improve during 2017"
* "After brief spike in demand for our services during first month of Q4, demand weakened again in November and December"
* "Disappointed in our results for quarter", especially after seeing increased demand levels during fall turnaround months of Sept and Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock