BRIEF-Team Inc sees Q2 revenue of about $310 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Team Inc:

* Sees q2 revenue $310 million versus i/b/e/s view $342.6 million

* Team, inc. Pre-Announces preliminary second quarter 2017 results

* Team inc - preliminary q2 operating loss will be in range of a $7 million loss to a $9 million loss compared to operating income of $14 million in prior year quarter

* Team inc says q2 revenues will be approximately $310 million compared to $336 million in prior year comparable quarter

* Continue to operate in a sluggish demand environment due to continuing soft end markets coupled with customer spending deferrals

* Team -amendment will, among other things, eliminate maximum total leverage covenants through remainder of 2017, reduce revolving commitment to $300 million

* Team inc - ‍in addition to reducing discretionary spending, to eliminate certain employee positions​

* Resulting severance charges, which will be recorded in q3 of 2017, are expected to be approximately between $4 million to $6 million

* Team inc -negotiated amendment to credit agreement primarily conditioned upon completion of financing transaction with net proceeds of not less than $150 million

* Team inc - actions being taken are expected to ultimately reduce co's annual operating expense run rate by about $30 million

* Team inc - ‍will continue to take direct actions to reduce overall cost structure of company​

* Team inc says intention to terminate $150 million "at--market" equity offering program following completion of financing transaction

* Team inc - ‍company will make no further sales of shares under atm program​

* Says actions being taken will impact operating results beginning in q3 of 2017