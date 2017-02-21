版本:
BRIEF-Team Penske forms technical partnership with Stratasys Ltd

Feb 21 Team Penske:

* Has formed a technical partnership with Stratasys Ltd

* Team Penske says Stratasys to provide equipment, support services to assist Team Penske in engineering, manufacturing efforts across NASCAR, Indycar racing platforms

* Stratasys will also provide technical support to Team Penske for customized motorsports applications and materials engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
