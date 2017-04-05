版本:
BRIEF-Teamster Flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo

April 5 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo

* Teamsters- parties came to an agreement not only moving provisions, but also a four-year contract extension

* Teamsters- tentative agreement includes a 30 percent wage increase over life of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
