BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific

May 12 Teamsters Canada:

* Teamsters reach tentative agreement with CP

* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
