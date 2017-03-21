版本:
BRIEF-Teamsters says dockworkers at Aurora, Illinois seek Teamster representation

March 21 Teamsters:

* Teamsters says dockworkers at XPO Logistics in Aurora, Ill. filed for Teamster representation March 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
