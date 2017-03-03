版本:
BRIEF-Teamsters says Southwest Material Specialists, Southwest Airlines reach agreement in principle

March 3 Teamsters :

* Teamsters - Southwest Material Specialists negotiating team reached agreement to amend their current collective bargaining deal with Southwest Airlines

* Teamsters - Current collective bargaining agreement covers more than 300 material specialists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
