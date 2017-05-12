BRIEF-TearLab osmolarity system receives Brazilian regulatory approval

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 TearLab Corp-
* TearLab Osmolarity system receives brazilian regulatory approval
* Says approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease (ded) in brazilian market
* TearLab Corp - received approval for tearlab osmolarity system from agência nacional de vigilância sanitária in brazil
* TearLab Corp - the approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease in brazilian market
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project