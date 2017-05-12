版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-TearLab osmolarity system receives Brazilian regulatory approval

May 12 TearLab Corp-

* TearLab Osmolarity system receives brazilian regulatory approval

* Says approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease (ded) in brazilian market

* TearLab Corp - received approval for tearlab osmolarity system from agência nacional de vigilância sanitária in brazil

* TearLab Corp - the approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease in brazilian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
