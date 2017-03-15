BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit down at CHF 54.5 million YOY

March 15 Tecan Group AG:

* Full-Year net profit of 54.5 million Swiss francs ($54.00 million) below prior year due to integration costs and non-operational effects (2015: 57.1 million francs)

* Unchanged dividend of 1.75 francs per share proposed

* Full-Year sales are forecast to increase by at least 6 percent in local currencies in 2017

* Reported EBITDA margin expected to further expand to at least 18 percent of sales, including acquisition-related costs in a mid single-digit million Swiss franc amount in 2017

* Full-Year operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 89.0 million francs (2015: 83.4 million francs)

* FY sales of 506.2 million francs (2015: 440.3 million francs)

* Full-Year organic growth of 8.2 percent in local currencies and 9.6 percent in Swiss francs Source text for Eikon:

