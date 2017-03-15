BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit down at CHF 54.5 million YOY

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 Tecan Group AG:
* Full-Year net profit of 54.5 million Swiss francs ($54.00 million) below prior year due to integration costs and non-operational effects (2015: 57.1 million francs)
* Unchanged dividend of 1.75 francs per share proposed
* Full-Year sales are forecast to increase by at least 6 percent in local currencies in 2017
* Reported EBITDA margin expected to further expand to at least 18 percent of sales, including acquisition-related costs in a mid single-digit million Swiss franc amount in 2017
* Full-Year operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 89.0 million francs (2015: 83.4 million francs)
* FY sales of 506.2 million francs (2015: 440.3 million francs)
* Full-Year organic growth of 8.2 percent in local currencies and 9.6 percent in Swiss francs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0092 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
