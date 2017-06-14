版本:
BRIEF-Tech Data's technology solutions business is enhancing its Amazon Web Services offering

June 14 Tech Data Corp

* Its technology solutions business is enhancing its Amazon Web Services (AWS) offering through its cloud marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
