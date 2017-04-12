BRIEF-Techfaith reports 2H and full year 2016 financial results

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd
* Techfaith reports its unaudited 2H and full year 2016 financial results, and the sale of certain Beijing real estate assets
* China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd - entered into a share transfer agreement with Beijing Hongkungu Investment Company Limited
* China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd - "we expect macro environment to remain challenging in 2017"
* China Techfaith Wireless - Infoexcel to sell 100% equity interest in Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing) Ltd for consideration of RMB1 billion
* China Techfaith Wireless - Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing) also acquired certain land use rights related to piece of land in Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)