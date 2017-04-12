BRIEF-Techfaith reports 2H and full year 2016 financial results

April 12 China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd

* Techfaith reports its unaudited 2H and full year 2016 financial results, and the sale of certain Beijing real estate assets

* China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd - entered into a share transfer agreement with Beijing Hongkungu Investment Company Limited

* China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd - "we expect macro environment to remain challenging in 2017"

* China Techfaith Wireless - Infoexcel to sell 100% equity interest in Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing) Ltd for consideration of RMB1 billion

* China Techfaith Wireless - Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing) also acquired certain land use rights related to piece of land in Beijing