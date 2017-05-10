BRIEF-Techtarget qtrly loss per share $0.00

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Techtarget Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [bit.ly/2plj0i4]
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit