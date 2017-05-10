版本:
BRIEF-Techtarget qtrly loss per share $0.00

May 10 Techtarget Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [bit.ly/2plj0i4]
