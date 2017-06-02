BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes

June 2 Teck Resources Ltd:

* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes

* Teck Resources Ltd - teck expects to fund redemptions from cash on hand

* Teck Resources Ltd- notice of redemption to redeem, on june 7, 2017, all of approximately $84 million principal amount of its 3.000 pct notes due 2019​

* Teck Resources Ltd - interest expense savings resulting from redemption are expected to be approximately us$10 million per annum, on an after-tax basis

* Teck Resources Ltd - expects to record an estimated net after-tax accounting charge of approximately us$19 million in connection with redemption