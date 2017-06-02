BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes

June 2 Teck Resources Ltd:
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal
amount of notes
* Teck Resources Ltd - teck expects to fund redemptions from
cash on hand
* Teck Resources Ltd- notice of redemption to redeem, on
june 7, 2017, all of approximately $84 million principal amount
of its 3.000 pct notes due 2019
* Teck Resources Ltd - interest expense savings resulting
from redemption are expected to be approximately us$10 million
per annum, on an after-tax basis
* Teck Resources Ltd - expects to record an estimated net
after-tax accounting charge of approximately us$19 million in
connection with redemption
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: