版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits

May 8 Teck Resources Ltd:

* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits

* Teck Resources says in light of current situation, anticipate shifting additional mining activity to the Highmont area in the short term Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐