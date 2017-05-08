BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Teck Resources Ltd:
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
* Teck Resources says in light of current situation, anticipate shifting additional mining activity to the Highmont area in the short term Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.