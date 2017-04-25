BRIEF-Teck says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99

April 25 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck reports unaudited first quarter results for 2017

* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.16 per share

* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes

* Qtrly revenues C$2,894 million versus C$1,698 million

* Says expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes

* Steelmaking coal spot pricing appeared to stabilize in US$150 to US$160 per tonne range during Q1

* Says continue to expect 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes

* Teck resources-expects Zinc in concentrate production in 2017 to be in range of 590,000 to 615,000 tonnes as result of lower production at Red Dog

* Before end of March, Cyclone Debbie resulted in supply disruptions in Australia

* Experienced weak demand for steelmaking coal in January and February before demand improved in March

* Continue to expect unit costs for Q2 will fall within previously announced guidance range of $47 to $51 per tonne

* Teck resources-quarterly benchmark price for steelmaking coal for Q2 of 2017 has yet to be agreed due to impact of Cyclone Debbie on Australian supply

* Says "as a result of our recent debt repurchase, we now only have US$122 million of debt due before 2021"

* Qtrly adjusted profit attributable to shareholders $1.16 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.29, revenue view C$3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 coal production of 6.1 million tonnes was 8% lower than same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: