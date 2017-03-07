BRIEF-Tecnoglass buys GM&P for $35 million

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 7 Tecnoglass Inc
* Acquired Giovanni Monti and Partners Consulting and Glazing Contractors Inc
* Purchase price for acquisition was $35 million
* $6 million of purchase price is payable in cash by company within next 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm