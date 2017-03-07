版本:
BRIEF-Tecnoglass buys GM&P for $35 million

March 7 Tecnoglass Inc

* Acquired Giovanni Monti and Partners Consulting and Glazing Contractors Inc

* Purchase price for acquisition was $35 million

* $6 million of purchase price is payable in cash by company within next 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
