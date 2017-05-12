BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q1 EPS $0.03

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Tecnoglass Inc
* Tecnoglass reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to $65.8 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* For full year 2017, company continues to expect revenues to grow to a range of $360 million to $390 million
* Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $82 million to $90 million in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $368.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces 12 pct increase in quarterly dividend beginning in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project