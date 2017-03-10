BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Tecnoglass Inc
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue rose 21.1 percent to $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass Inc - In 2017, company anticipates revenues to grow to a range of $360 to $390 million
* Tecnoglass Inc - Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $82 million to $90 million in 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.09
* Tecnoglass - FY 2017 outlook includes effect of fully consolidating ESWindows, along with contribution of GM&P as of March 1, 2017 acquisition date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing