BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million

March 10 Tecnoglass Inc

* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue rose 21.1 percent to $80.3 million

* Tecnoglass Inc - In 2017, company anticipates revenues to grow to a range of $360 to $390 million

* Tecnoglass Inc - Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $82 million to $90 million in 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.09

* Tecnoglass - FY 2017 outlook includes effect of fully consolidating ESWindows, along with contribution of GM&P as of March 1, 2017 acquisition date