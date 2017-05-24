BRIEF-Tecogen Partners with WGL Energy on New York CHP Project

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Tecogen Inc:
* Tecogen inc says agreement with wgl energy to install seven tecogen inverde 100 e+ chp modules at a large, multiunit residential complex in manhattan
* Tecogen inc says project is expected to finish in phases over next 9-12 months and be fully operational in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.