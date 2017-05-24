版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:09 BJT

BRIEF-Tecogen Partners with WGL Energy on New York CHP Project

May 24 Tecogen Inc:

* Tecogen inc says agreement with wgl energy to install seven tecogen inverde 100 e+ chp modules at a large, multiunit residential complex in manhattan

* Tecogen inc says project is expected to finish in phases over next 9-12 months and be fully operational in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐