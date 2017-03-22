版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Tecogen reports 66.2 pct rise in Q4 revenue

March 22 Tecogen Inc-

* Tecogen announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 66.2 percent to $7.111 million

* Tecogen Inc- sales backlog of equipment and installations was $11.1 million at year end 2016 compared to $11.6 million at end of q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
