2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO

May 19 Tecsys Inc

* Tecsys welcomes new CFO designate

* Says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO

* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO

* Tecsys Inc - Cosgrove will take over role of CFO after company has released its annual financial results for year ended April 30 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
