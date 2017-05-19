BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO

May 19 Tecsys Inc

* Tecsys welcomes new CFO designate

* Says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO

* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO

* Tecsys Inc - Cosgrove will take over role of CFO after company has released its annual financial results for year ended April 30 2017