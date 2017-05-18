BRIEF-Teekay Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.41

METALS-LME copper flat as stronger dollar caps gains

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, June 20 London copper prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar capped gains after comments by a Federal Reserve official that boosted confidence in another U.S. interest rate hike this year. London nickel found support after an Indonesian nickel smelting official said that 13 Indonesian smelters would halt operations after prices fell below their cost of production. * LME COPPER: London Metal Ex