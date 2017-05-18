版本:
BRIEF-Teekay Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.41

May 18 Teekay Corp

* Teekay Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.41

* Qtrly loss per share $0.53

* Qtrly revenue $543.5 million versus $641.1 million

