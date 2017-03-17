版本:
2017年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Tegna CEO Gracia Martore's FY 2016 total compensation $11 mln vs $11.5 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

March 17 Tegna Inc

* CEO Gracia Martore's FY 2016 total compensation $11.0 million versus $11.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mbyWSs) Further company coverage:
