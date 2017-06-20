版本:
2017年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Tegna expects to recognize impairment charge related to Careerbuilder deal

June 20 Tegna Inc-

* Tegna Inc - expects to recognize a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge in range of approximately $260 million to $290 million during q2 of 2017 - sec filing

* Tegna - expects to recognize impairment charge related to Careerbuilder deal Source text: (bit.ly/2sy9Rku) Further company coverage:
