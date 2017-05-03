BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Tegna Inc
* Tegna board of directors approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
* Spin-off of cars.com expected to be completed May 31, 2017
* Tegna - cars.com expects to enter new credit facilities with borrowing capacity of about $900 million, expects portion of facilities to remain undrawn at closing
* Tegna Inc - expected that Tegna's existing credit facility will remain in place following deal
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.