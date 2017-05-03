BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com

May 3 Tegna Inc

* Tegna board of directors approves spin-off of cars.com

* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million

* Spin-off of cars.com expected to be completed May 31, 2017

* Tegna - cars.com expects to enter new credit facilities with borrowing capacity of about $900 million, expects portion of facilities to remain undrawn at closing

* Tegna Inc - expected that Tegna's existing credit facility will remain in place following deal