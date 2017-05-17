版本:
2017年 5月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Tegna says sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 - SEC Filing

May 17 Tegna Inc:

* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing

* Sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2pLWzms) Further company coverage:
