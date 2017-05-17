BRIEF-Tegna says sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 - SEC Filing

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Tegna Inc:
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
* Sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2pLWzms) Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley