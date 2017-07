July 13 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd

* Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility

* ‍Teijin Aramid today announced it is going to expand its Aramid production capacity for its twaron super fiber​

* ‍Teijin Aramid says will invest in new spinning technology at twaron facility in Emmen, Netherlands, starting up in Q1 of 2019.​