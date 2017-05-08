BRIEF-Tejon Ranch Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 8 Tejon Ranch Co
* Tejon ranch co. Reports first quarter 2017 results of
operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Tejon ranch - revenues and other income for q1 of 2017
were $6.2 million, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 57%, compared
to $14.6 million for same period in 2016
* Tejon ranch co - "will continue to aggressively pursue
development, leasing, and investment within tejon ranch commerce
center and in its joint ventures"
* Tejon ranch co - farm revenues may be adversely impacted
in 2017, compared with 2016
* Tejon ranch co - believe variability of our operating
results will continue through remainder of 2017 due to seasonal
nature of our farming activities. Mineral resource revenue from
excess water sales is expected to be negatively impacted in 2017
