2017年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

June 20 Teladoc Inc-

* Teladoc announces proposed offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Teladoc Inc - to use proceeds from offering to finance a portion of cash consideration payable in connection acquisition of best doctors holdings inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
