BRIEF-Teladoc expands virtual care capabilities in Texas

May 19 Teladoc Inc:

* Teladoc expands virtual care capabilities in Texas

* Teladoc - as result of new landmark telemedicine bill in Texas, co will expand its telehealth offering in state, re-activating video capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
