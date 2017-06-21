BRIEF-Teladoc, in connection with merger, entered into commitment letter, dated June 19

June 21 Teladoc Inc:

* Teladoc - in connection with merger deal with Best Doctors Holdings, co entered into a commitment letter, dated June 19, 2017

* Teladoc - debt financing of drawing of senior secured term loans under senior secured term loan facility of company in principal amount of $150 million

* Teladoc Inc - debt financing also consists of issuance and sale of senior unsecured notes of company yielding gross proceeds of $200 million

* Teladoc Inc - debt financing is anticipated to consist of commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility of co of $10 million