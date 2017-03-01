BRIEF-Teladoc Q4 loss per share $0.31

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Teladoc Inc
* Teladoc announces full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $37.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $41.5 million to $42.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $180 million to $185 million
* Teladoc inc sees q1 total visits are projected to be between 375,000 and 385,000
* Teladoc inc sees q1 net loss per share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.34
* Teladoc inc sees fy net loss per share is expected to be between $0.85 and $0.91
* Teladoc inc - total visits for full year are projected to be between 1,400,000 and 1,450,000
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $42.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $182.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.