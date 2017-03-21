BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies enters into an amendment to restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Teledyne Technologies Inc
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing
* Amendment to increases priority indebtedness that may be incurred by units of Co from 15 pct of consolidated net worth to 20 pct of consolidated net worth
* Also, on March 17, 2017, Co and units , entered into a term loan credit agreement
* Pursuant to term loan credit agreement, lenders have committed to make unsecured term loans of up to $100 million
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results