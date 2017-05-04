BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies Q1 adjusted EPS $1.26

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Teledyne Technologies Inc:
* Teledyne Technologies reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 sales $566.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $539.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.76 to $5.86 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.30
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25
* Teledyne technologies - following acquisition-related charges in h1 of 2017, expect teledyne e2v to contribute meaningfully to gaap earnings per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.