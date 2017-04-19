BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies, unit enter into note purchase, guaranty agreement

April 19 Teledyne Technologies Inc:
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - Teledyne Technologies
Incorporated, unit entered into a note purchase and guaranty
agreement - SEC filing
* Teledyne Technologies - purchase agreement providing for
a private placement of EUR250 million in aggregate principal
amount of senior unsecured notes
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - interest rates for notes were
determined as of March 29, 2017
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - notes were issued on April 18,
2017
* Teledyne Technologies - Teledyne,Teledyne Netherlands
intend to use proceeds of private placement to, among other
things, repay indebtedness
Source text: (bit.ly/2pfNEZD)
Further company coverage: