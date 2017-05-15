版本:
BRIEF-Teleflex commences phase I clinical study of RePlas freeze-dried plasma

May 15 Teleflex Inc

* Teleflex (TFX) announces commencement of phase i clinical study (FDP-1) of RePlas™ freeze-dried plasma

* Teleflex inc- RePlas, a lyophilized fresh frozen plasma product, being developed in collaboration with U.S. Army medical materiel development activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
