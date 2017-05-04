BRIEF-Teleflex Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Teleflex Inc:
* Teleflex reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.87 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $487.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.59 to $5.66 from continuing operations
* Teleflex - reaffirms 2017 guidance range for gaap revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.5 pct and constant currency revenue growth of 12.5 pct to 14.0 pct
* Teleflex - raises 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted eps from a range of $8.00 to $8.15 to a range of $8.05 to $8.23
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.10, revenue view $2.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.