BRIEF-Telefonica says may launch Telxius listing at any time

Feb 23 Spain's Telefonica:
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit
Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential
stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* Says the company is closely monitoring any potential
purchase opportunities in Mexican market
* Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete says: "We are very
interested in any consolidation or transformation moves in the
Mexican market and believe that we have room to play in Mexico,
organically or inorganically, if something arises."
* Says still preparing a listing, or partial listing, of
British subsidiary O2
