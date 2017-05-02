BRIEF-Telenav reports Q3 revenue $35.1 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Telenav Inc
* Telenav reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue $35.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Telenav Inc - Deferred revenue as of march 31, 2017 was $61.2 million, compared with $36.1 million as of December 31, 2016
* Telenav Inc qtrly billings were $60.2 million, compared with $53.1 million in same prior year period
* Telenav Inc - For quarter ending June 30, 2017 total revenue is expected to range from $39 to $41 million.
* Telenav Inc qtrly gross margin was 50%, compared to 44% in same prior year period
* Telenav Inc - For quarter ending june 30, 2017, billings are expected to range from $64 to $66 million.
* FY2017 revenue view $171.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Telenav Inc sees net loss per share expected to range from $0.30 to $0.33 for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $39.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.