BRIEF-Telephone and Data Systems says FCC announced U.S. Cellular was winning bidder for 188 600 Mhz spectrum licenses

April 20 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* Telephone and Data Systems - on April 13, FCC announced
U.S. Cellular was winning bidder for 188 600 Mhz spectrum
licenses for aggregate purchase price of $329 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says at inception of
auction process in June 2016, U.S. Cellular made an upfront
payment to FCC of $143 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says U.S. Cellular is
required to pay remainder of purchase price of $186 million to
FCC by May 11, 2017
* Telephone and Data Systems - U.S. Cellular currently
expects to make such payment using cash on hand and/or
borrowings under its revolving credit agreement
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pFUcAR)
