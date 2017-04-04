BRIEF-Teletech acquires leading health services company,Connextions Inc

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Teletech Holdings Inc:
* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc
* Teletech Holdings Inc - deal for $80 million
* Teletech Holdings Inc - expects acquisition to add approximately $115 million in revenue annually and to be EBITDA accretive in 2017
* Teletech Holdings Inc - connextions will become a part of Teletech's customer management services (CMS) segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm