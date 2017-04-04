BRIEF-Teletech acquires leading health services company,Connextions Inc

April 4 Teletech Holdings Inc:

* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc

* Teletech Holdings Inc - deal for $80 million

* Teletech Holdings Inc - expects acquisition to add approximately $115 million in revenue annually and to be EBITDA accretive in 2017

* Teletech Holdings Inc - connextions will become a part of Teletech's customer management services (CMS) segment