BRIEF-Teletech board approves increase in semi-annual cash dividend

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Teletech Holdings Inc:
* Teletech's board of directors approved an increase in the semi-annual cash dividend and share repurchase program authorization
* Sets half year cash dividend of $0.22 per share
* Teletech Holdings Inc says in addition, share repurchase program allowance was increased by an incremental $25 million
* Teletech Holdings Inc - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.