版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Teletech board approves increase in semi-annual cash dividend

Feb 27 Teletech Holdings Inc:

* Teletech's board of directors approved an increase in the semi-annual cash dividend and share repurchase program authorization

* Sets half year cash dividend of $0.22 per share

* Teletech Holdings Inc says in addition, share repurchase program allowance was increased by an incremental $25 million

* Teletech Holdings Inc - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐