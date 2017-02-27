BRIEF-Teletech board approves increase in semi-annual cash dividend

Feb 27 Teletech Holdings Inc:

* Teletech's board of directors approved an increase in the semi-annual cash dividend and share repurchase program authorization

* Sets half year cash dividend of $0.22 per share

* Teletech Holdings Inc says in addition, share repurchase program allowance was increased by an incremental $25 million

* Teletech Holdings Inc - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program