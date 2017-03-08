BRIEF-Teletech Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01

March 9 Teletech Holdings Inc
* Teletech announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $344.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $340.1
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Teletech holdings inc - sees full year 2017 gaap revenue
to increase six to seven percent between $1.315 and $1.325
billion
* Teletech holdings inc says gaap operating income margin
estimated to a range between 8.1 and 8.3 percent for 2017
* Teletech holdings - maintaining capital expenditure
guidance at 4.2 percent of revenue, of which approximately 65
percent is growth oriented for 2017
* Teletech -during q4 2016, teletech signed an estimated
$122 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and
expanded client relationships
* Teletech holdings inc - qtrly non-gaap fully diluted
earnings per share was 42 cents
